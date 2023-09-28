Best Ceramics Studio

PIP Coffee and Clay is exactly what it sounds like: a tiny cafe with an attached ceramics studio. The studio, located on 24th Street in Phoenix, does both coffee and clay excellently. The cafe is charming, the coffee is strong, and the ceramics studio is welcoming and full of art. It's a great place for ceramics newbies — group classes at PIP are fun and affordable — and also provides a communal studio space for those who already know a thing or two about pottery and throwing on a wheel. No matter your pottery talents, it's a great place to meet Phoenix creatives, people who won't judge you even if your handmade mug is a little lopsided.