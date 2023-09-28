Best Housewarming Gifts

There's a certain satisfaction that comes when you know you've picked just the right gift. If you've got a housewarming party coming up, you'll experience the feeling if you walk through the doors of one of UrbAna's two Valley locations. Cocktail lovers would appreciate midcentury modern-inspired glassware by Rialto, while a friend who spends all his time in the kitchen would get plenty of use out of Staub baking dishes. White coasters with delicate gold cactuses are a good fit for any Phoenix home, and taper candles paired with matches in apothecary jars are always a welcome gift. Or you could give the new homeowners an UrbAna gift card, allowing them to choose their own perfect gift.