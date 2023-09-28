Best Art Festival

Despite the fact that Phoenix was built on Native lands and the state has 22 tribal communities, Indigenous culture isn't often something non-Native people in Arizona know much about. Remedy that by marking the calendar for the Indigenous Peoples' Phoenix Fest on Indigenous Peoples' Day in October, when Cahokia PHX transforms Roosevelt Row into a massive celebration organized by and featuring Indigenous culture and talent. Last year's second annual event — the first time it spread beyond Cahokia PHX's space — was a huge hit, probably because it offered so much more than most festivals. It spreads out over several city blocks, drawing thousands to enjoy collaborative and multifaceted experiences beyond the usual entertainment and booths. Last year included a fashion show, skateboarding competition, film screenings, live mural creation, food trucks, music, storytelling, exhibits, Indigenous vendor booths and more. And, unlike most festivals that take place in the daytime, this one starts in the late afternoon and goes well past dark, so you can hang out until the end to experience as many of the elements as possible.