Best Reason to Get a New License Plate

It seems like there's an Arizona specialty license plate for every interest, from veterans and Cardinals fans to hunger relief and cancer awareness. But we haven't been tempted to get one until this summer, when the Arizona Department of Transportation unveiled a new Alice Cooper license plate showing the legendary shock rocker on a red background. The plate, which is available for cars, motorcycles and even golf carts, doesn't just help drivers show off their love of rock 'n' roll. Proceeds from sales of the license plate ($17 of the $25 fee) go to support the work of Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, his long-running nonprofit that gives young people a safe place to hang out and learn skills relating to music, art and performing arts. Solid Rock recently announced it would open a third center in the West Valley in 2024, so now's the time to give the organization a little boost by ordering yourself a cool new plate.