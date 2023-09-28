Best Food Court

Mekong Plaza in Mesa contains a group of Asian-inspired and -owned businesses and restaurants. Some of the restaurants are tucked in the spacious food court. Binh Duong Quan and Hu Gourmet sell Vietnamese cuisine, including Vietnamese chicken salad, a host of rice and glass noodle soups, and crispy deep-fried rolls or fresh rice paper rolls to snack on. Heng's Kitchen has Chinese snacks and dishes, including a smorgasbord of dim sum dumplings and other finger foods, traditional rice dishes and noodle bowls. Wholly Grill has a Filipino vibe with grilled barbecue sticks over rice, lumpia and an array of authentic cuisine made to order. Asian-inspired gift stores and specialty shops surround the food court to entertain you after a hearty, conveniently fast and affordable bite.