Best Library

What do we love about Civic Center Library, the main branch of the Scottsdale public library system? The airy building is majestic without being intimidating. The selection of books, DVDs and CDs is excellent. There's programming for all ages and a wide range of interests, from storytime for toddlers to computer classes, film series and book clubs for adults. The children's room, designed to look like a fairytale forest complete with a castle with reading nooks, is one of the most charming places in the Valley. Rotating art exhibitions produced by Scottsdale Public Art mean that there's always something to look at besides the shelves. We love to make our selections and then find a seat near the enormous windows that overlook the Civic Center Lawn, where the book in our lap and the view in front of us compete for attention.