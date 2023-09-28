Best Vintage Home Goods

Far from the lauded Melrose District, the motherlode of vintage shops in the Valley, lies this lesser-known but just as impressive bastion of furniture and decor. At a strip mall in Ahwatukee neighboring a Kohl's, Vintageous stealthily sells a frequently rotating selection of midcentury modern dressers, desks, lamps and more. But instead of fighting through claustrophobic rooms tightly clogged with towering shelves of tacky tchotchkes, old dishware and other yard-sale detritus, the inventory is well-curated and the roomy shop is easy to navigate and well-organized. The prices are reasonable, too, especially for the quality — you'll find no shoddy, build-it-yourself bureaus or pressboard end tables here, just solid pieces in great shape for the same or maybe less than what you'd pay at a major chain store. It's also a treasure trove for old jean jackets and great gifts ranging from martini shakers to ashtrays. We once found an iron toilet paper holder in the shape of a dachshund with an extra-long tail for the rolls that gives our recipient no end of delight to this day.