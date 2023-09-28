Best Bookstore That's More Than a Bookstore

Bookstores that offer refreshments aren't anything new. But there's something special about Grassrootz Bookstore & Juice bar in Central Phoenix. Grassrootz is a Black-owned business, and the solid selection of new and used books cover topics like hip-hop culture, Black history and fiction by Black authors. The reading area with comfortable chairs and coffee-table books beckons visitors to sit for a while and flip through a tome while relaxing with a beverage such as a cup of coffee or a bottle of locally made juice (the pineapple ginger lemonade is a favorite). But in addition to the books, drinks and art for sale, Grassrootz is a place for the community; the store hosts everything from children's storytimes and live music events to lectures and the popular Chessmaster Sundays.