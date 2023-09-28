Best Arizona Whiskey

This Tucson distiller has taken the Scottish approach to whiskey-making and infused a distinctly Sonoran Desert flavor into its excellent single-malt spirits. Launched by father and daughter Stephen and Elaine Paul, Whiskey Del Bac has received accolades, most recently getting a shoutout from luxury mag The Robb Report for Normandie, a special release from its Global Cask Collection that, taking inspiration from its namesake, is finished in apple brandy barrels. We're partial to Dorado, which is "mesquited" in place of the Scotch "peated" method — the barley is malted and smoked over a mesquite fire. It's a unique approach that imparts the smoky campfire flavor, along with a bit of sweet caramel, for a distinctly Southwestern flavor that's worth savoring on a cool desert night.