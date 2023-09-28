Best Store for Horror Buffs

Need a faux blood-stained hoodie that says, "I'm fine?" How about an "Evil Dead" lunchbox? Perhaps a copy of "Friday the 13th" on VHS? Whatever horrific swag you're looking for, you can probably find it in this spacious store. Terror Trader follows the antique mall formula, meaning a number of vendors sell their wares in the space. It also doubles as a sort of haunted house experience, with various rooms and sections decorated along specific horror themes. There's a scary clown room, a creepy doll corner, an '80s slasher-flick flashback nook and more. In addition to selling a bunch of cool stuff, Terror Trader also hosts events like crafting classes where you can make your own bedazzled bloody knife, and conventions like its Gathering of the Ghouls.