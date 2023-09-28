Of all the ways we could describe what we see at Scottsdale Museum Contemporary Art, the most apt word may be "surprising." Each new exhibition brings work that dazzles and challenges us. This year alone, the museum showed the toll poor air quality takes on the human body through "The Air Around Us," a series of installations around the Valley; and showed the cracks in modern human interaction in "Language in Times of Miscommunication." But we also love the things about SMoCA that don't change, like James Turrell's austerely beautiful Skyspace and a super-cool gift shop. It all adds up to the best art museum in town.