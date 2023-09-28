Best Antique Mall

Have you ever wanted to walk into a store and be disoriented by the absolutely massive amount of antique goods available for purchase? Yeah, us too. The two Valley locations of Brass Armadillo are the creme de la creme of vintage shopping in the Valley and it isn't just because of their sheer size, which is truly impressive. From obscure Hello Kitty collectibles to unique home furnishings featuring horns, the Armadillo has it. Fashion aficionados will be amazed by the selection of quirky accessories, and if you're in the market for some high-quality but affordable cowboy boots, you'll find them here. Just make sure you clear your schedule for the day because it's easy to lose hours while bargain-hunting.