Best Outdoor Vintage Market

There are many wonderful things about the long temperate season in Phoenix, one of which is our abundance of local outdoor markets. Farmers markets and flea markets are popular, but once a month in the Melrose District, vendors get together to host a fun and funky vintage market. Many of the vendors sell colorful midcentury finds that match the neighborhood vibe. There are booths selling clothes, jewelry, house decor, vinyl records and some snacks. The market is also dog-friendly, so even if you don't find anything to buy, you can still hang out with the friendly neighborhood pups. This Sunday morning market pops up fall through spring.