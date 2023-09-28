Best Piano Bar

The basement space at the corner of Fifth Street and Mill Avenue in Tempe has been a piano bar since time immemorial (or at least the last couple of decades). But Beeloe's and The Big Bang have passed off the scene, and Low Key Piano Bar has been occupying the space for nearly a decade. If you're not familiar with the piano bar concept, it's where a small group of musicians perform covers of popular songs on the piano and other instruments. The crowd can make requests and sing along, and the whole vibe is one of pleasant banter and good cheer. It's fun for pretty much everyone, which is why on any given evening you may see a pack of ASU students, some out-of-town businessmen and a 60th birthday party singing along to everything from Cardi B to Elton John. Just remember to tip the musicians.