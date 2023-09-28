Best Gummies

Catri, a local cannabis-infused edible company, honors La Catrina, the Dia de los Muertos queen. The brand is inspired by the founders' upbringing in Mexico and the nostalgic flavors they recall from their homeland. Roberto Laposse, the co-founder of the infused candy brand, said the gummies are packed with 100 mg of THC, and the flavor formulas are derived from his family's 100-year candy-making legacy in Mexico City. Catri features the following flavors: horchata, tamarindo, dulce de leche, piña colada, chamoy, fresas con crema, mango, tamarindo, platanito and manzanita. While inspired by Mexico, the soft and chewy gummies are made here in metro Phoenix and are vegan, gluten-free, pectin-based and made with natural preservatives and ingredients. The Catri gummies are a great alternative to mainstream fruity flavors.