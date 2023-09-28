Best Vape Shop

In a local vaping marketplace largely cluttered with skeevy smoke shops and convenience stores selling weak-ass disposables, Blue Dragon is a breath of fresh air. Each of its three Valley locations are spacious, brightly lit and clean, meaning it doesn't feel like you're slumming it when buying vaping gear and supplies. They're also quite well-stocked, equipped with glass cases filled with hardware like mods and tanks, dozens of quality vape pens and an entire wall of delicious e-juice selections. (Some of the prices are also cheaper than at other retailers or even online.) Best of all, the staff aren't dicks, which allows you to satisfy your nicotine fix as painlessly as possible. In other words, it's never a drag shopping at Blue Dragon.