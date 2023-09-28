 Best Vape Shop 2023 | Blue Dragon Vapor | Goods & Services | Phoenix
Best Vape Shop

Blue Dragon Vapor

In a local vaping marketplace largely cluttered with skeevy smoke shops and convenience stores selling weak-ass disposables, Blue Dragon is a breath of fresh air. Each of its three Valley locations are spacious, brightly lit and clean, meaning it doesn't feel like you're slumming it when buying vaping gear and supplies. They're also quite well-stocked, equipped with glass cases filled with hardware like mods and tanks, dozens of quality vape pens and an entire wall of delicious e-juice selections. (Some of the prices are also cheaper than at other retailers or even online.) Best of all, the staff aren't dicks, which allows you to satisfy your nicotine fix as painlessly as possible. In other words, it's never a drag shopping at Blue Dragon.

Best Retail Import

Daiso

We carried as much Daiso merch as we could back from California the last time we were there, but we never stopped wishing that metro Phoenix could have its own outpost of the beloved Japanese discount location. Well, our wish was granted this past spring, when Daiso opened its first Arizona store next to the 99 Ranch Market Asian grocery store. Now, we stop in regularly to see what's new and pick up cute stuff for the kitchen, holiday decor, craft supplies, Sanrio characters goods and so much more. Most of what's there is under the $5 mark, so while most of the items are winners, you don't have much invested if those bento box picks don't work out for you.

Best Late-Night Convenience Store

El Paisano Market

In the wee hours of the morning, retail options are limited in metro Phoenix. Circle Ks are usually a good bet, but if we want something with a bit more character (and locally owned to boot), we stop at El Paisano Market in Tempe. The store is open till 3 a.m. during the week and 4 a.m. on weekends, and it's a source of all your garden-variety convenience store needs (alcohol, snacks, grocery and household basics, vapes and other smoking supplies) plus a few special treats. Michiganders will find a decent selection of Faygo soda, for instance. Best of all, there's a Mexican restaurant inside that keeps more or less the same hours as the market, and the menu is full of what we called "creative drunk food" in 2017: Think Hot Cheetos nachos, a rotating burrito of the month and some American fare like chicken sandwiches and cheeseburgers. If you need something late at night in Tempe, El Paisano Market is the place to go.

Best Neon Signs

Naturalite Neon

The thing about a city having a proper nightlife scene is that you still need to be able to see. That's where Naturalite Neon comes in. Because for nearly 40 years, the store has been supplying companies both big and small with premium signage, and with a special emphasis in neon signs. Whether it's creating pieces for a Johnny Rockets, a Ferrari dealer or your local motorcycle mechanic, Naturalite delivers signs that evoke a certain timelessness in their design. That's a big deal, because it's dealers like Naturalite that have helped shape the aesthetic and tone of this city since the early '80s. Any time you've driven by a neon sign on a hot summer night and felt those feelings of nostalgia and charm, there's a good chance Naturalite made that happen. So, sure, it's just a sign store, but it's so much more. It's a part of Phoenix's identity that doesn't get nearly enough praise. The next time you see a slick sign outside of a restaurant, just be sure to give a knowin

