When the city streets get to be too much, or you just have a Saturday afternoon to enjoy, hop in your car and head toward Tortilla Flat. As you drive out of the city, the hills start to hug the road as it winds through fields of saguaros and past Arizona landmarks, including the Superstition Mountains, Goldfield Ghost Town and the Elvis Chapel. Continue on and the mountains get steeper until you reach a high point with overlooks that offer your first glimpse of deep blue waters below. As you wind down the hill toward Canyon Lake, kayakers and the Dolly Steamboat come into view sailing around the steep cliffs that descend sharply into the water. As you near the shore, there are a number of bridges only wide enough for one car. While you wait your turn to cross, take a peek at the canyons and creeks that bring streams of water to the lake. Stop at the marina, campgrounds and beach pull-ins for a better view of the lake before continuing to Tortilla Flat. This tiny town is often filled with motorcyclists who are in the know about the gorgeous drive. If you can find parking, stop for an ice cream at the general store. But if parking is full, pick your adventure: Continue driving the winding mountain road, or turn around and do it all in reverse as you head back toward the city.