Yeah, we know. It's not an original pick. But our camel-shaped rock right in the middle of the Valley remains the top hike for locals and visitors alike thanks to its iconic shape and stellar views of metro Phoenix. There are two ways to the top: Echo Canyon, which is shorter and steeper, and Cholla Trail, which is slightly longer but less strenuous. Neither is easy, though, and inexperienced hikers should know there's no shame in turning back before the summit. As high-altitude climbers say, "Getting to the top is optional; getting down (preferably without a helicopter rescue) is mandatory." But for all the new Phoenicians and out-of-towners who will read this over the next year, let us be clear: We want you to enjoy our favorite hike, but please do it in mild temperatures with appropriate shoes and plenty of water. Safety comes first.