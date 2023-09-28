Best Concert You Weren't Invited To

During Super Bowl weekend in Phoenix, you could pretty much get into any event if you were willing to put up the money. The big game, celebrity-studded parties, the fanciest VIP area at the Waste Management Open: Everything was accessible for a price. But no one could pay any amount of money to attend a Feb. 10 show at Crescent Ballroom featuring a performance by Foo Fighters legend Dave Grohl. Hosted by Crown Royal, the mission of the invite-only event was to celebrate the hospitality and military communities. Attendees enjoyed free food and drinks, assembled care packages for members of the military and heard an opening set by country artist Scotty Hasting. Then, it was time for Grohl, who performed four Foo Fighters classics solo on an acoustic guitar, stopping in between songs just long enough to banter with the crowd. It was an awe-inspiring opportunity to see one of the biggest rock stars on the planet up close and personal.