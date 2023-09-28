Best Cannabis Athlete

Amy Van Dyken, who now resides in metro Phoenix, was the first American woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics at the 1996 games in Atlanta. In 2014, Van Dyken was involved in a UTV accident, injuring her spinal cord and paralyzing her from the waist down. Following the accident, she faced a complicated rehabilitation process, part of which enabled her to consume marijuana. In recent years, Van Dyken has openly spoken of her use of medical marijuana to manage pain brought about by the accident; she consumes the flower, wax and edible variations of cannabis to improve her quality of life. While marijuana use is banned in the Olympics, the former swimmer's advocacy for the miracle plants' medical benefits has led to discussions between her and other Olympic champs and pro athletes about revisiting the regulations surrounding the use of cannabis by of-age athletes.