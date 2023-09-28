Best Cannabis Athlete

In Arizona's young recreational cannabis market, Mint Cannabis is no stranger to blazing trails. In March 2022, the company's flagship retail outlet — with an address in Guadalupe but referred to as its Tempe store — became the first in Arizona to open until midnight. Seven months later, in October, the dispensary shifted to 24-hour operations, the first one in Arizona — and just one of a handful across the U.S. — to offer around-the-clock weed. It's the kind of cannabis convenience that just a few years ago was a pipe dream for weed enthusiasts. Offering late-night weed is just the latest innovation for this Mint store, which was the largest in the state when it opened, offered a first-of-its-kind cannabis kitchen in 2018, cut the ribbon on a drive-thru in 2020 and launched a shuttle service in 2022. If you get a late-night itch for a marijuana hit, Mint makes it so easy to scratch.