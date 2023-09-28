Best New Wine Bar

Zoya Vora-Shah opened The Wine Collective in late April 2022 and has created a buzz with her business. The Wine Collective showcases at least 40 offerings with special consideration given to Arizona-made wines. The aim is to make wine tasting accessible and an open experience, so prices are reasonable. Cozy and comfortable are two of the adjectives that describe the space. The servers are knowledgeable about the wine, and those unfamiliar with Arizona wines will certainly leave with a greater appreciation of what the state has to offer in terms of its vino selection. Small bites are paired with your favorite glass, and this is certainly a space where questions are welcome. The Wine Collective also offers private bookings for wine tastings for anniversaries and birthdays. And when you find a wine you love, you can buy one or a few bottles to go.