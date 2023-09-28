Best Stadium Venue

It's hard to decide what's most important and charming about The Trunk Space. It could be that it's been a part of the local landscape for so many years, and as such has helped define the arts scene in downtown Phoenix. Or, that it's a haven for truly weird and progressive music both from our own city and from touring artists seeking a place to show off. It may also be that it's housed in Grace Lutheran Church, which adds a certain endearing charm and significance to the already weird space. But one of the biggest reasons it's so important to this city, and to the very fabric of local arts and culture, is the people. Trunk Space is run entirely by a board of dedicated volunteers, and they work together with meager budgets to book the best events and lineups possible. In that way, you can meet and engage one-on-one with the people who are working tirelessly to both entertain the masses while uplifting our city as a haven for deeply important music and performance art. There's lots of charm and heart across the foundation of The Trunk Space, but it's the people who remind us of why this venue will always matter.