Best Luxury Movie Theater

It's been a tough few years for movie theaters. So, Harkins — the largest independently owned theater company in the U.S. — did what you might expect from a plucky Arizona-based favorite: Wrap their future around a Sonoran hot dog. It takes Best Supporting Actor on the menu of Ciné Grill, the company's first foray into dine-in movie theaters that debuted at Lake Pleasant Towne Center in July. Besides the tasty menu — yes, there's booze, mocktails and seltzers, too — there are plush recliners, personal tabletops and call-to-order push buttons in case you forget to add a side of crispy roasted Brussels sprouts to your movie-going meal. Ciné Grill delivers the luxe that movie nights have needed. If Peoria is too far of a drive, Harkins plans to open a second Ciné Grill in 2024 at the former Paradise Valley Mall site near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard.