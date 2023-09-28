Best Short Hike

We crave the feeling of self-satisfaction we get after we complete a hike, but truth be told, sometimes we're not in the mood for a serious trek. Our pick for when we're in the mood for a quick journey is the Big Butte Loop Trail, a super-simple hike at Papago Park. The path starts at the Elliot Ramada and takes hikers through the park's desert terrain. The trail goes around one of the more prominent sandstone buttes in the park, then passes the theater on McDowell Road and returns to where it begins. The path is flat, so it's easy-peasy to walk on. If you like taking selfies around rocks, you'll adore this trail as there are mysterious-looking rock formations all around. Plus, the breathtaking views of the Valley are a few steps away, providing a breather from the hustle and bustle of metro Phoenix without leaving town.