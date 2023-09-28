Best Outdoor Art

Imagine an art gallery that's always free, open 24/7 and full of work by some of Phoenix's most prominent artists. That's the Oak Street Alley, a small, narrow stretch of road in central Phoenix that runs along Oak Street between approximately 14th and 15th streets. Stroll down the street (or drive, but walking's better) and take in all kinds of murals: pop-culture-related, desert-themed, political or just plain beautiful. The offerings change every once in a while, so we recommend occasional visits to see what's new. You can stop by today, or you can wait for the Oak Street Alley Mural Festival, an annual event usually held in the spring, when the community comes together to celebrate this little stretch of art with vendors, live music, community painting events and more.