Best Mexican Happy Hour

Stop in during the multiple happy hours at Casa Corazon for one of the best after-work treats in the Valley. The Mexican restaurant, located inside its recognizable and adorable historic house on 16th Street, offers happy hour discounts from 3-6 p.m. every weekday. During those three wonderful hours, chips and bean dip are free, tacos are $4, beers are $5 and wine and margaritas are $6. Load up on tacos filled with carne asada, chicken and al pastor, or up the ante with the Tacos de Canasta al Vapor. In this dish, the whole taco is dipped in a red chile sauce and filled with melted cheese, shredded beef and red onions. These tacos, plus their discounted prices, will make happy hour-loving hearts sing at Casa Corazon.