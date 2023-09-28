Best Boutique

Sure, it's not as swanky as Scottsdale Fashion Square, but this outdoor outlet mall on the Gila River Indian Community has a set of charms all its own. First, it's a mecca for deep discounts on name brands like Hurley, Marc Jacobs and True Religion. The Saks OFF Fifth alone is worth the trip for picking up everything from high-end jeans to superior swimwear to discount Havaianas flip-flops. Also, the mall's handbag and sneaker game is strong, thanks to devoted shops for Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Adidas, Converse, Nike and Puma. If you're a hiker, you'll want to hit the Columbia Factory Store. Everyday wear is a deal with steep sales at places like Banana Republic Factory, Gap Factory, Old Navy Outlet and more, and if you wear makeup, many department store brands can be found for far less at the Cosmetics Company Store. Pretty much, you can find just about anything you need for less than in other malls and have money left over to hit the nearby Wild Horse Pass Casino on your way out.