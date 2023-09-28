Best Outdoors Store

When we're not in a record-breaking heat wave that makes international headlines for weeks, we love spending time outside. Arizona Hiking Shack has everything we need for the days we can actually stand to be outdoors, whether we're kayaking down the Salt River, camping up by the Mogollon Rim or hiking Camelback Mountain. The store has been serving Phoenix customers for more than 50 years, selling them clothing, accessories, maps, books and gear they need to be well-equipped and safe for their outdoor adventures. But it's not just things that Arizona Hiking Shack provides, it also offers classes on topics like backpacking and wilderness survival, because the right equipment is important, but knowledge is essential.