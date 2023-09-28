Best THC Spray

Just when we think there aren't any additional ways to get high, we find out about THC sprays. Fazed THC spray can freshen your breath and enlighten your body and mind. It's possible thanks to Fazed infusing THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis, within its mini spray bottles. The mouth spray THC experience is discreet and an alternative to traditional infused edibles since it bypasses the digestive system. Also, it's a dope alternative for people who are not the type to smoke or vape. The 100 mg THC spray Fazed bottles come in citrus vanilla or peppermint vanilla flavors; each spray is equivalent to 2 mg of weed in mist form.