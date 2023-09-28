Best Record Store That's Also a Bar

In the market for a morning coffee? What about an elevated lunch? Is a bottle of wine more your speed? Or maybe you're hunting for a hard-to-find vinyl record. Well, Central Records, located on — you guessed it — Central Avenue, has got you covered. This little spot is an all-day hangout perfect in the morning, afternoon or evening. Settle into one of the wooden booths with your laptop to get some work done, or sit around a table and share a bottle of wine with friends. At night, a disco ball spins and the lighting gets groovy. Behind the square coffee counter and bar, there's a sound room where DJs spin vinyl and host online shows for Recordbar Radio, upping the audiophile nature of this musician-owned downtown space.