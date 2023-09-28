Best Peonies and Pick-Me-Ups

Stemistry would be notable if just for the awe-inspiring fact that its founder and owner, Dylan Capshaw, 17, is possibly the youngest owner of a brick-and-mortar store in the country. He goes to high school full time and owns and operates these shops while running a wildlife rescue and taking helicopter lessons, among other interests. But the business stands on its own as a destination. Stemistry concentrates on two things — coffee and flowers — and does both extremely well, selling top-quality and often local products in an adorable ambiance full of rustic charm and greenery with friendly service. Some of the coffee drinks even incorporate flowers, such as the photogenic signature rose latte, and you can enjoy your java jolt while pulling stems from the build-your-own-bouquet bar. The concept, which launched in Scottsdale in March 2022, was such a success that a second location followed less than a year later in Heritage Square in Downtown Phoenix. Capshaw, a history buff and an old soul, paid homage to the historic venue by naming a few of the specialty drinks after prominent Phoenicians of the past.