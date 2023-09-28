Best Signoff

When the Phoenix Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game Six of the Western Conference semifinals on May 11, the biggest sting wasn't from another playoff exit by the Purple and Orange Gang. Instead, our hearts ached because it was the final game featuring Al McCoy, Phoenix's longtime play-by-play broadcaster. We knew it was coming — especially since McCoy announced he'd hang up his headset at the conclusion of the 2022-23 after five decades with the Suns — but we were still sad as he bid goodbye to fans on the radio (where he'd been calling games since 2003). Despite the Suns' frustrating loss to the Nuggets in the series, McCoy was nothing but classy, handling his farewell with grace and humility. He thanked colleagues such as color commentator Tim Kempton, mentioned how he enjoyed providing Suns coverage to blind listeners, and then gave a final adieu to end the game. "I just want to say thank you for 51 wonderful years and allowing me to bring the story of the Suns in the NBA to you," McCoy said. "It's been a great ride." After hosting the post-game show, he gave his final sign-off: "We'll just say so long ... for now." Vaya con dios, Al. You'll be missed.