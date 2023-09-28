Best Paddleboard Rentals

Kayaking isn't the only way to enjoy a trip down the Salt River. Paddleboarding is another popular pastime. If purchasing one of your own isn't something you're ready to commit to, you can rent one for the day at WildHorse Paddleboards. This Mesa-based female-owned company is making waves in the Valley due to the sheer love and passion owner Jonique Beach has for Arizona's nature and sharing it with customers. WildHorse currently charges $25 for a half-day rental (up to six hours) and $40 for a full day, and Beach is only too happy to impart her experience-based wisdom on how to get the most out of your paddleboard experience.