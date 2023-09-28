Best Bosnian Restaurant

Oft overlooked as a dining destination due to its baker's hours and limited seating, Balkan Bakery nonetheless serves up some outstanding food. Bakir Osmic, along with his children Jasenko and Aldijana, fled the Bosnian war of the 1990s and landed in Phoenix, where they opened this cornerstone of the Bosnian expat community. The family prepares a short but robust list of breads and sweets, including Balkan specialties like crescent-shaped kifla and keks torta with its layered biscuits. But the hot savories are the main draw. Aldijana makes cevapi, Bosnian beef sausages, juicy and sizzled and stuffed into bread. Meanwhile, Jasekno deftly rolls up coils of burek, sirnica and zeljanica — flaky, tubular savory pastries stuffed with ground meat, cheese or spinach, respectively, baked up fresh and piping hot throughout the day.