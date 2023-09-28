Best Cannabis-Smoking Comedian

Sharif "Reef the Comic" Faleh headlines and hosts the Jokes & Joints show at House of Comedy on High Street. At the "high-sterical" show, the 32-year-old Palestinian comedian, whom the cannabis-heads call Reef for short, smokes a joint with his fellow comedians and fans. Then, high as a kite, Reef tells unfiltered jokes on stage, inspired by the rugged streets of New Jersey and his Middle Eastern roots. The niche weed comedian is known for crowd immersions and snappy wit, a skill he honed through countless encounters with randoms on NYC subway cars. Reef took his quick comeback wit to Phoenix, and with or without weed, he's a guaranteed hoot. Another plus when folks come to Reef's Jokes & Joints is that they'll likely get free canna samples; don't turn down the free weed, or Reef will roast you.