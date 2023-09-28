Best Art Classes

You want to be more creative, but you don't know where to start. Well, you can browse a Michaels craft store and see what strikes your fancy, or you can sign up for an art class at Phoenix Center for the Arts and learn from an expert. The center offers instruction in mediums such as ceramics, drawing, glass, jewelry, painting and music. Classes are for people ages 18 and up, and the instructors take their time so students understand theory as well as technique. Most classes last about five or six weeks, and they're held at two different locations: the center downtown and the Thunderbird Arts Center in North Phoenix, allowing a greater number of would-be artists the chance to learn a new passion.