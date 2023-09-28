Best Attraction Gift Shop

The Desert Botanical Garden's twice-annual plant sale gets plenty of attention for good reason, but its gift shop always offers plenty of items that bring a bit of the outdoors in. The store has a stellar selection of locally crafted goods (think Iconic Cocktail Co.'s prickly pear drink mixers and flavored popcorn from Kettle Heroes), chic housewares, gardening supplies, seeds and plants and ample souvenir options, including garden swag, holiday ornaments and kitschy cactus candy. After wandering through the gardens, it's worth taking one last turn to take a peek inside to browse and find a gift for someone — or yourself. Bonus: What you spend supports the garden's desert plant conversation work.