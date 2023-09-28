 Best Late Night Happy Hour 2023 | The Salt Cellar | Fun & Games | Phoenix
Best Late Night Happy Hour

The Salt Cellar

Evie Carpenter

There's something a little magical about descending the staircase at The Salt Cellar into its wood-paneled depths. No matter what time it is outside, things are always the same in this long-standing underground bunker in south Scottsdale. But the benefit of visiting at night is a stellar reverse happy hour. From 10 p.m. to midnight each evening, oysters, clams and oyster shots are only $3, and gargantuan shrimp deck out a cocktail for $16. During happy hour, the prices take a spin back in time, with discounted well drinks and a friendly cohort of regulars to chat and sip with.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2023

Best Of

