Best Late Night Happy Hour

There's something a little magical about descending the staircase at The Salt Cellar into its wood-paneled depths. No matter what time it is outside, things are always the same in this long-standing underground bunker in south Scottsdale. But the benefit of visiting at night is a stellar reverse happy hour. From 10 p.m. to midnight each evening, oysters, clams and oyster shots are only $3, and gargantuan shrimp deck out a cocktail for $16. During happy hour, the prices take a spin back in time, with discounted well drinks and a friendly cohort of regulars to chat and sip with.