Best Place to Watch the Sunrise

We're spoiled when it comes to places to enjoy the sunrise after a long night out. Heck, you can stand on any random corner and still get a primo view. But for our money, the best choice has to be Hole in the Rock. The decidedly novel geological formation is found at Papago Park and requires a mere 10-minute hike from the parking lot. (It's not overly strenuous, and you may find that it helps burn off some of those bad decisions from the prior evening.) It's hard to describe the sheer beauty of this spot in a way that captures the quiet awe of it all. The rocks themselves seem to extend the deep hues of red and orange, making it seem like the earth and sky are nearly one for a brief moment. The shape of the hole almost feels like a stage backdrop, and that adds even more power and emotionality to what's an otherwise hugely stirring moment. It's easy to get jaded with this town's accessibility to great nature spots, but Hole in the Rock is a reminder that these places have to be revisited as we maintain a connection to our surroundings.