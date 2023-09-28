Best Strip Club

All Phoenix strip clubs are not created equal. Depending on your priorities, you may be looking for a club with the most beautiful ladies, the best drink specials or the coolest clientele. Our pick when it's time to go a little wild is Le Girls in Phoenix near the Tempe border. First, you've got your pick of the fully nude side (which doesn't serve alcohol but lets in everyone 18 and older) or the topless showroom (full bar, ages 21 and up). Whichever part of the club you find yourself in, a few things will be the same: Reasonable prices on drinks and dances. Performers who are friendly without being pushy. An upbeat atmosphere. Put all together, they're the reason Le Girls is our go-to strip club.