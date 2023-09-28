Best Sportsbook

Arizona loves sports betting — and the chance to be first. The Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is the first MLB stadium to allow fans to place in-person wagers. In addition to that novelty, we love that Ceasars Sportsbook is in the heart of downtown and boasts a massive two-story space, including a loungy patio. It also offers casual eats powered by celebrity chef and Phoenix Suns fan Guy Fieri and more TVs than we can realistically focus on. For a sports bettor or a sports fan, it's not a bad way to spend an afternoon downtown. And, you can visit whether or not the Arizona Diamondbacks are taking the field. It will even be a little more low-key if you do, and that's not a bad thing.