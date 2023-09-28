Best Lesbian Bar

The jukebox at Gracie's Tax Bar is a true local legend. It's won this award already on a handful of occasions, and rightfully so. Not only is it cheap — $1 for three plays, 20 songs for $5 — but it's filled with old-school faves in an ever-changing lineup. (At one time, you could play both Prince and Television.) What makes this jukebox a proper institution isn't just the song choices or prices, but what it represents. Owner Grace Perry used to front the local metal outfit Landmine Marathon, and as such a jukebox isn't just another amenity like half-off well drink specials but an integral part of the bar's DNA. It's like an old regular you'd see every time you walk in the door, and that glowing presence reminds you of why you've come here every single time. It's the jukebox that sets the mood and tone for Gracie's, and whatever old-school classic is playing, you can be sure that it fosters an unassuming good time with friends and neighbors alike. So when you're there, drop in at least a $5 bill and you won't just enjoy some tunes, but the very sound of life and art and culture coming together as one.