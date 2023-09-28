Best Lesbian Bar

You know the old adage "Don't judge a book by its cover"? Boycott Bar is the personification of it. Situated between an auto shop and an antique store, the bar's seemingly random location hides the truth — this bar is a ton of fun. From hosting the "Gay Olympics" featuring local sporting teams, to Jell-O shot parties, Boycott's special event game is on point. But even normal Friday and Saturday nights at the bar are magical. As millennials, nothing gets us going like 2000s reggaeton and hip-hop records being spun while go-go dancers shake their groove thing on top of the bar. Of course, Boycott's affordably priced pizza and strong drinks aren't too shabby either.