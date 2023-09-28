Best Musical Tribute

The death of Paul "PC" Cardone in November 2022 shook the Tempe music community. The bassist, who played in dozens of bands over the years, was a fixture of the scene for decades, but more than that, he was a connector, a mentor, an encourager and a friend to pretty much everyone he ever met. His friends and fellow musicians quickly decided that the only possible tribute was a memorial concert, which took place in January on two stages at Tempe's Yucca Tap Room. The show will go down in local music history as one of the scene's greatest events. The lineup was a who's-who of 30 years of Tempe music, including Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms, Dry River Yacht Club, Satellite, Ghetto Cowgirl, Banana Gun, Wyves, The Sugar Thieves, Dead Hot Workshop, Chocolate Fountain, Walt Richardson and many more. Friends and family came from around the world to cry and sing, dance and drink, reminisce and reconnect, and celebrate Cardone's inimitable life and legacy. In April, the city of Tempe honored the concert's organizers with an award for the Neighborhood Event of the Year, a fitting tribute for a man whose nickname was the "Mayor of Tempe."