Best Place to Take Tourists for a Hike

Tourists have several choices when it comes to hiking locally, and Pinnacle Peak Trail will satisfy bucket list goals for visitors with an easy-to-moderate hike, memorable views of the city and those Instagram-worthy shots to show off their athletic skills. This 3.8-mile hike has several outlook points where you can admire the vistas and mountains and stop if you need a breather. Along the way, there are informational plaques about the foliage and desert animals as well as mile markers to chart the progress of your hike. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the best times to hike are between November to May. The trail is popular, and sometimes parking can become challenging, so it's better to get to the trail early so you can spend the rest of the day enjoying the rest of the Valley.