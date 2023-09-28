Best Creative Compound

Though off the beaten path, Alwun House is always one of our must-visit First Friday destinations. The big orange house has been a haven for the Phoenix art community for 50 years and shows no sign of changing. Owners Kim Moody and Dana Johnson have kept things fresh by continuing to show work by some of Phoenix's best artists, hosting marquee events like the local Burning Man community's IgNIGHT party and opening the Art Park in the space next door, giving them more room to entertain and delight the art-loving denizens of the city. Make sure you check the calendar before you go, though; some events, like Exotic Art Show, aren't exactly family-friendly.