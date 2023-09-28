We're thinking of making T-shirts that read, "I survived Day 1 of Zona Music Festival." The inaugural event, held last December, had already faced setbacks before it even began: Headliners Tegan and Sara had to drop out nearly at the last minute when Sara Quin tested positive for COVID-19. Then, on the first day of the festival, Phoenix got three-quarters of an inch of rain, breaking a record for precipitation for Dec. 3. It turned Margaret T. Hance Park into a swamp and kept away a number of ticketholders. But despite all that, Zona was the best music festival of the year. Organizer Stephen Chilton of Pskyo Steve Presents put together an excellent lineup that was extremely heavy on both established and up-and-coming local acts, and included national indie favorites such as Japanese Breakfast, Portugal. The Man, Beach House and others. The fest had great food options, cool merch, an arcade area presented by Cobra Arcade Bar and four stages that kept concertgoers busy all day and night. Did everything go perfectly? No festival is ever perfect, especially not in its first year. But we tip our hat to Chilton and his team for their vision and execution under trying circumstances. There's been no official word about future installments of Zona, but we dearly hope that it's not a one-and-done.