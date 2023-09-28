 Best Fabric Store 2023 | SAS Fabrics | Goods & Services | Phoenix
Best Fabric Store

SAS Fabrics

Whether you're making a Muppet costume, a sofa cover or a wedding dress, SAS Fabrics has what you need. It's always a little overwhelming to walk into SAS's Tempe or Phoenix locations; open the front door and you're immediately met with a dizzying assortment of fabrics in every print, color and texture you can imagine. Besides the fabrics, SAS carries elastic, buttons, trim, zippers and everything else to put the finishing touches on your project. The helpful and knowledgeable staff will cut your fabric and send you home with a smile so you can begin the creation process. At SAS, the only limit is your imagination.

Best Baking Supplies

ABC Cake Decorating Supplies

In terms of baking ability, we're pretty mid. We won't ever be mistaken for the Cake Boss, but we can make a mean batch of cupcakes that will be the hit of the office Christmas party. And when we need something for our baking that goes beyond what we can find at a grocery store, ABC Cake Decorating Supplies is where we go. We can get a Darth Vader edible photo image for our nephew's birthday cake and edible glitter for a batch of baby shower cupcakes. There are cookie cutters, a huge selection of flavorings and themed cupcake papers for all the major holidays. It's a one-stop shop for bakers of all skill levels, and if you need an informed opinion, the experienced staff will help you choose what you need to make your next batch of cookies a success.

Best Vintage Home Goods

Vintageous

Far from the lauded Melrose District, the motherlode of vintage shops in the Valley, lies this lesser-known but just as impressive bastion of furniture and decor. At a strip mall in Ahwatukee neighboring a Kohl's, Vintageous stealthily sells a frequently rotating selection of midcentury modern dressers, desks, lamps and more. But instead of fighting through claustrophobic rooms tightly clogged with towering shelves of tacky tchotchkes, old dishware and other yard-sale detritus, the inventory is well-curated and the roomy shop is easy to navigate and well-organized. The prices are reasonable, too, especially for the quality — you'll find no shoddy, build-it-yourself bureaus or pressboard end tables here, just solid pieces in great shape for the same or maybe less than what you'd pay at a major chain store. It's also a treasure trove for old jean jackets and great gifts ranging from martini shakers to ashtrays. We once found an iron toilet paper holder in the shape of a dachshund with an extra-long tail for the rolls that gives our recipient no end of delight to this day.

Best Housewarming Gifts

UrbAna

There's a certain satisfaction that comes when you know you've picked just the right gift. If you've got a housewarming party coming up, you'll experience the feeling if you walk through the doors of one of UrbAna's two Valley locations. Cocktail lovers would appreciate midcentury modern-inspired glassware by Rialto, while a friend who spends all his time in the kitchen would get plenty of use out of Staub baking dishes. White coasters with delicate gold cactuses are a good fit for any Phoenix home, and taper candles paired with matches in apothecary jars are always a welcome gift. Or you could give the new homeowners an UrbAna gift card, allowing them to choose their own perfect gift.

Best Typewriter Shop

Mesa Typewriter Exchange

Nostalgia, anyone? That "this feels like the past" vibe will wash over you as soon as you walk into Mesa Typewriter Exchange. Owner Bill Wahl's father opened the shop in 1949, and since that time, the space has housed innumerable vintage typewriters, from early-20th-century models to chic midcentury examples. People who want to step away from their laptops and spend some time in front of an old-school typewriter will likely find something that will fit their writing needs. With so many choices, customers are sure to find what they need, whether it's a functional machine or just a twee home accessory. Mesa Typewriter Exchange also rents typewriters as well as repairs what you've already got at your home or office.

Best Camera Store

Tempe Camera

In a day and age when most photography gear can easily be bought and sold online, Tempe Camera might seem as obsolete as the Kodak Disc 3000. Truth be told, it's still a go-to spot for getting new and used lenses, camera bodies and flashes, as well as any sort of supplies needed for staging the perfect shot. Leading brands such as Nikon, Canon, Sony, Olympus and Manfrotto are always in stock and occasionally on sale. The staff are all photographers themselves and are happy to advise you on your purchase. (They even stock actual film, if you prefer it over digital.) The long-running business, which has developed a following among local shutterbugs since opening in 1972, is more than just a retail destination. Downstairs, there's a repair department manned by Tempe Camera founder Joe Wojcich and other aces who can handle everything from simple sensor cleanings to complete overhauls, as well as a rental counter with a wide array of photography, video and audio gear available. Tempe Camera also hosts workshops and seminars for hobbyists or anyone else interested in getting photography. No matter your skill level, stop by Tempe Camera and see what develops.

Best Attraction Gift Shop

Desert Botanical Garden

The Desert Botanical Garden's twice-annual plant sale gets plenty of attention for good reason, but its gift shop always offers plenty of items that bring a bit of the outdoors in. The store has a stellar selection of locally crafted goods (think Iconic Cocktail Co.'s prickly pear drink mixers and flavored popcorn from Kettle Heroes), chic housewares, gardening supplies, seeds and plants and ample souvenir options, including garden swag, holiday ornaments and kitschy cactus candy. After wandering through the gardens, it's worth taking one last turn to take a peek inside to browse and find a gift for someone — or yourself. Bonus: What you spend supports the garden's desert plant conversation work.

Best Running Store

Runner's Den

Runner's Den succeeds not only in carrying all the footwear, clothing and accessories you need to take on whatever running activities you like, it thoughtfully makes connections to help runners stay accountable. If you've got your sights on running a 10K, half marathon or marathon, you can meet others and stay on track through group runs and training programs. Runner's Den has been a fixture since it opened in 1978 thanks to its solid selection and knowledgeable staff who understand the importance that a good shoe plays in avoiding injury. In addition to offering solid advice, the shop hosts injury clinics. We're glad Runner's Den keeps running to help us do the same — a little smarter, faster and harder.

Best Outdoors Store

Arizona Hiking Shack

When we're not in a record-breaking heat wave that makes international headlines for weeks, we love spending time outside. Arizona Hiking Shack has everything we need for the days we can actually stand to be outdoors, whether we're kayaking down the Salt River, camping up by the Mogollon Rim or hiking Camelback Mountain. The store has been serving Phoenix customers for more than 50 years, selling them clothing, accessories, maps, books and gear they need to be well-equipped and safe for their outdoor adventures. But it's not just things that Arizona Hiking Shack provides, it also offers classes on topics like backpacking and wilderness survival, because the right equipment is important, but knowledge is essential.

Best Antique Mall

Brass Armadillo

Have you ever wanted to walk into a store and be disoriented by the absolutely massive amount of antique goods available for purchase? Yeah, us too. The two Valley locations of Brass Armadillo are the creme de la creme of vintage shopping in the Valley and it isn't just because of their sheer size, which is truly impressive. From obscure Hello Kitty collectibles to unique home furnishings featuring horns, the Armadillo has it. Fashion aficionados will be amazed by the selection of quirky accessories, and if you're in the market for some high-quality but affordable cowboy boots, you'll find them here. Just make sure you clear your schedule for the day because it's easy to lose hours while bargain-hunting.

