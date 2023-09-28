Best Car Meets

Maybe your idea of a wild and crazy night has nothing to do with bars but rather with a jaunt through nature. You're in luck, as Phoenix is jam-packed with trails that are open far into the evening, and few of them are as compelling as the Alta Trail. Located at South Mountain Park & Preserve (just a short-ish drive south on Central Avenue), the trail is nine miles — or five hours round trip — of moderate climbing. And, sure, that may be a bit of a trek for some, but Alta is truly worth the slightly achy muscles and slight windedness. You can spend much of the night (the trails are open until 11 p.m.) taking in the gorgeous heights of the Estrella Mountains, a continuously underrated part of Phoenix's many picturesque ranges. Or, you can get it done early enough by starting mid-afternoon and enjoying sunset in one of the most bright and vibrant locales across the city. Either way, this trail is a way to celebrate a different side of nightlife in the Valley, and to see our city in a whole new way. Then, when you're done, go grab a celebratory drink or two.