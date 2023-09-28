Best Vintage T-Shirts

We love the simple cool of a vintage T-shirt. Whether it's a '90s Phoenix Suns top or an old band shirt, it has a way of being the conversation piece around which the rest of our outfit revolves. We often find ourselves checking out the goods at Wang's Vintage because the shop is constantly replenishing its stock. Prices are fair, which doesn't necessarily mean cheap — vintage shirts are a hot commodity these days. But if you're looking for bargains, you can dig through the $10 bins for something that catches your eye. You can keep up with what's new at Wang's by following them on Instagram, where they announce when a bunch of new (old) shirts are about to hit the market.