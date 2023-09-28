Best Place to Take Up Birding

Say what you will, but Meta's push of their little virtual world (dubbed the "Metaverse," because creativity is dead) sparked a movement. No one may want to spend their days in that bland digital snoozefest, but virtual reality is clearly experiencing a resurgence in popular culture. Luckily, we can explore it for all it's worth at Nerds and Geeks VR Lounge. Whether you want to drive race cars, go skiing or experience the nightmare of the "zombie cage," N&G is about accessibility and engagement. (That's why you can snag an hour of play for $25.99 — a deal for VR-centric entertainment.) More than that, it's about forming a community around this technology and using it to unite longtime gamers seeking that next level and everyone else who is jumping on the bandwagon. That's why N&G's whole vibe is less "cold digital dystopia" and more "sick personal gaming basement." Ultimately, it's about using VR not as some newfangled fad, but what gaming has always represented: the great equalizer around meaningful fun. The tech may have changed, and the graphics are a big improvement, but VR brings folks together, and N&G is a mighty hub for that in the heart of Mesa.