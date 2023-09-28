Best Churros

Margaritas are dangerous, y'all. Those tart little numbers go down so easily, and before you know it, your head feels funny and your wallet has taken a major hit. We can't help with your alcohol tolerance, but we know where you can go to get margs on the cheap. Local chain Someburros seems to be taking over the Valley — a dozen locations already, plus more on the way — and one of the reasons we love them is their happy hour specials. From 3-6 p.m., margaritas of the original and strawberry varieties are a measly $3, as are domestic and imported beers and a selection of snacks such as mini chimichangas, Mexican pizzas, nachos and cheese crisps. So the next time you feel like indulging in a margarita (or two, or more) without a huge tab, find a Someburros. But please, get a safe ride home.